Readers pictures of cherry blossom across Falkirk district

Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
Across the district, cherry blossom trees have been blooming with their beautiful pink flowers making an eye-catching spectacle.

In Japan, it is customary to hold feasts or parties under cherry blossom trees but in Scotland we prefer to just enjoy the beautiful view.

The most likely time to reach peak bloom is between the last week of March and the first week of April, although climate change is definitely having an impact.

Whenever they bloom we like to sit back and enjoy the few weeks when they are giving us such wonderful views.

Thanks to all our readers who sent in these photographs captured across the district and further afield.

Blossom outside the former Erskine Church in Falkirk taken by Elizabeth Parker.

Blooming Bonnybridge was captured by Anne Campbell in all its glory.

Karyn Johnston loves this tree in her garden - and we can understand why.

Kate Southworth captures this image of the blossom trees in Bo'ness.

