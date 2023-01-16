There was snow across many parts of the district this week but nothing like the Beast from the East in 2018.

According to the Met Office, the 'Beast from the East' is a phrase used to describe cold and wintry conditions in the UK as a result of a polar continental air mass.

It occurs when pressure is high over Scandinavia and the UK experiences a polar continental air mass. When this happens in winter, cold air is brought in from Eurasia, or from the east.

And five years ago it certainly brought a whiteout across the country.

The storm wreaked havoc on Britain, causing temperatures to plunge to -11°C in some areas, along with up to 20 inches of snow.

From February 24, 2018, until March 4, 2018, Anticyclone Hartmut hit the UK, bringing with it unusually low temperatures and heavy snow.

We take a look back at some pictures shared by our readers of the snowy conditions when schools closed, many roads were impassable and people struggled to get to and from work.

1. Beast from the East 2018 Lainey Maitland captures neighbours clearing the snow at Waverley Park, Redding

2. Beast from the East 2018 Grace McGregor was lucky not to lose these little white dogs in all the snow

3. Beast from the East 2018 Farmer George Steel was out with his tractor helping to clear streets in Newcarron as spotted by Diane Stevenson

4. Beast from the East 2018 Siân Balfour said her dog enjoyed the cold weather - glad someone did.