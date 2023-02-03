Readers can help Newtown Park in Bo'ness realise its £2.5 million community hub dream

Plans are being drawn up to establish a £2.5 million community hub in Bo’ness.

The Newtown Park Association (NPA) is seeking funding to take proposals forward for a hub within the confines of Newtown Park.

It has submitted a bid for £44,671 to Falkirk Council’s Community Choices grant programme. Local residents have a direct say on how the funding is allocated to community-led projects by casting their vote...and voting is now open.

By voting for Newtown Park, you can help the association get one step closer to turning a dream into a reality.

Robert Snedden, NPA chairman, said: “We’re now fully focused on delivering the hub, which will cost in the region of £2.75 million.

“It will serve an area of the the town which currently has no facilities for the community in the densely populated areas of Newtown, Maiden Park and Deanfield, as well as the new residential areas being created at the southern extremities of the town.

“It is with the community hub in mind that the NPA is applying to the Community Choices Capital Grant Fund for the sum of £44,671. In the event our bid is successful, the monies received will be used to present the architectural drawings to Falkirk Council for planning consent.

“At a time when the population of Bo'ness continues to grow and several new housing developments are in progress or in the pipeline, and with Falkirk Council seeking to reduce recreational facilities, it is more crucial than ever that the community hub at Newtown Park goes ahead.”

The hub has been designed as a place where people can socialise, hold meetings and pursue recreational and educational pursuits.

Opening out on to Jamieson Avenue there will be a café where people can get together, with an additional outdoor seating area. There will also be a small soft play area, easily viewed from the café.

A large hall space will be provided with a capacity of around 140, which can easily be converted into three separate areas suitable for smaller groups. Small private rooms will also be available.

New changing facilities will be provided for those making use of the 3G pitch.

The NPA is also hoping that the hub can support small businesses which currently have no presence in Bo’ness, by setting up “pop-up” units.

How you can help

The voting phase of Community Choices is now open and closes on Friday, February 24.

Details of all the projects in the public vote are available to view online.

There are two different ways the public can vote for their favourite projects. They can simply choose to do so on-line at www.falkirk.gov.uk/services/people-communities/community-choices/voting.

Alternatively, they can fill in a ballot paper and deposit their forms in local ballot boxes.

These are available in Bo’ness Library and other social spaces in the town.

To help with paper voting, a map of the ward will be available next to ballot boxes which can be used to help identify the postcodes that are valid.