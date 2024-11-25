Read all about the winners in Falkirk Libraries' Writing Rammy contest

Budding authors of all ages were making the headlines when the winners of the 2024 Writing Rammy were revealed.

The competition has been organised annually by staff at Falkirk Council’s library services since 2017 and encourages people to write poetry and fiction.

They can compose their short story or poem on any subject they want but must keep it under 500 words. This year’s eclectic mix of topics included everything from a hamster on space journey to a favourite soft toy; first love to dementia.

A presentation was held last week in Falkirk Library in Hope Street where the winners and runners up not only picked up their prizes but had an opportunity to read aloud their winning work.

Some of the 2024 Writing Rammy prize winners with Falkirk Council reader services librarian Jennifer Hosie, far right. Pic: Scott Louden

The event was once again hosted by Bonnybridge author Helen MacKinven, who has held a number of writing workshops to encourage people with their compositions.

The full list of winners was:

Adult fiction winner – Anna Kelly and runner up – Kate Stoker

Adult poetry winner – Sarah Dantas and runner up- Stewart Murray

Young adult poetry winner – Marly-Ann Malone and runners up – Elise Gavin and Heather Martin

9-11 fiction winner – Anna Lynas and runner up – William Paton

9-11 poetry winner – Bethany Gallacher

Under 9s fiction winner – Siddarth Rao and runner up – Evie Ferguson

Family Rammy – Evelyn Bell and Kyle Brown.