Ground-breaking initiative Libraries for Wellbeing has once again been recognized for its outstanding impact on mental health and community wellbeing. The project was recently shortlisted for the EDGE2023 awards, earning second place in the Social category among entries from across the UK.

Kenny Gillespie, head of housing and communities, said: “Our libraries have become a vital hub, offering a wide range of resources and activities to support individuals who may be lonely or simply want to seek connection with others in a safe and welcoming environment. This national recognition underscores the project’s effectiveness and the library’s dedication to making a positive difference.”

Meanwhile individual library staff members have also been commended for their contributions. Debbie Scott, senior library assistant at Denny Library, was shortlisted for the Bookbug Community Hero award. Although she did not secure the top prize, she received an honourable mention from the Scottish Book Trust for her commitment to nurturing a love for reading and literacy in young children.

Librarian Debbie Scott bringing books to life at an outside Bookbug event

Debbie was also invited to visit the HQ of the Scottish Book Trust in Edinburgh and to help pick the picture books for this year’s Bookbug bags for babies and toddlers, which she said was a “wonderful experience and a great opportunity”.

Naomi Kenny, equalities librarian, was also invited to speak at the Memories Scotland Conference in Glasgow and was such a success she was asked to feature in a film to highlight best practice.

She has now been asked to deliver training sessions to other library services, further spreading Falkirk Libraries' innovative approaches.

Inspired by her conference experience, Naomi is now developing Football Memories Scotland sessions with these primarily aimed at men, with the objective of reducing social isolation.