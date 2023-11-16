Read all about how Falkirk Council libraries are now breastfeeding friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff in Falkirk’s eight public libraries trained with NHS Forth Valley to obtain the Breastfeeding Friendly accreditation, which is provided by the Scottish Government.

It means they are recognised as safe spaces for breastfeeding mums.

The Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland scheme helps mums have a positive experience of breastfeeding when out and about, allowing them to feel confident and supported through a network of accredited businesses and organisations.

Libraries in Falkirk are now officially breastfeeding friendly. Pic: Falkirk Council

It’s a national scheme which is implemented locally with NHS boards.

Councillor Gary Bouse, portfolio holder for housing and communities said: "The Breastfeeding Friendly accreditation is vital in our efforts to make Falkirk district’s libraries welcoming places that support mothers and their children.

"Breastfeeding is really important for the health of both mums and babies. I would therefore encourage local businesses in Falkirk to get involved with the scheme – it’s important for mothers to feel comfortable breastfeeding their baby in public."

Senior librarian Vikki Ring said: "It's important for us that mums have positive experiences of breastfeeding in our libraries, and our staff are totally onboard with the Breastfeeding Friendly scheme.

“They now understand the legislation and the important role breastfeeding plays in the health of mum and baby."

The Breastfeeding etc. (Scotland) Act 2005 makes it illegal to stop a mum feeding her child under the age of two, either by breastfeeding or bottle feeding, in premises where the public have general access.