Principal Librarian Yvonne Manning was announced as the worthy winner of the Youth Libraries Group (YLG) award just before Christmas in recognition of her outstanding dedication and innovation in the field of library services for children and young people.

Each year three librarians from across the UK are shortlisted for the ‘Librarian of the Year’ award by the YLG national committee. The shortlist is judged on how each librarian encourages young people to engage with reading and libraries and their involvement with YLG.

With over 39 years’ experience, Yvonne manages the Learning Resource Service in children’s services. This supports schools to develop a reading culture by providing a wide-range of cross- curricular resources as well as delivering outreach services, including storytelling, reader development sessions and training for teachers. Thanks to this, many teachers have been supported to make sure they can get the right book to the right child.

Falkirk Council’s Principal Librarian Yvonne Manning has been crowned ‘Librarian of the Year’ in recognition of her passion and commitment to books and reading. Pic: Falkirk Council

Yvonne also supports parents and families to develop skills to promote reading at home and as Falkirk’s Bookbug co-ordinator, she participates in gifting events for nurseries and trains staff and parents on storytelling.

However, she is well-known by secondary pupils and her colleagues across the council for establishing and running the popular, RED Book Awards.

Since 2006, the annual event brings authors and young people together – all wearing something red of course and Yvonne never disappoints with her costume on the day.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “It comes as no surprise to hear that Yvonne has once again been recognised at a national level for her dedication and commitment to books and for sharing her passion for reading with children and young people throughout the council area over many years.

Yvonne Manning is also founder of the popular RED book awards locally. Pic: Falkirk Council

“She is a very worthy winner of this prestigious award and over the years she has inspired many children and young people to delve into the world of books and has created a thriving, reading culture in our schools and classrooms.”

Reacting to the announcement, Yvonne said: “I was completely astonished and shocked when they announced my name but also deeply honoured.

“My motivation throughout my career has been to create fun, magic and excitement around books, to engage children and young people to discover and develop a love of reading and empower other librarians to see the real value and impact they make.”

The YLG is an organisation for librarians, information professionals and all those working with or interested in children's and young people's books, reading development, the promotion of libraries and reading for pleasure. YLG also promotes children and young people's literature by organising, judging, and publicising the most prestigious children's book award in the UK – the Yoto Carnegie Medals.