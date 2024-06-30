Read all about efforts of Falkirk area school pupil library assistants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters who lend a helping hand in their school libraries were recognised at an end-of-term ceremony.

The efforts of pupil library assistants were highlighted with certificates for all who take part and winners from each high school.

Roslyn Bruce, librarian at Graeme High School where the ceremony took place, explained: “Many pupils in every high school volunteer their time to help out in their school library. They do lots of valuable work such as shelving books, creating displays, issuing and discharging books and supporting other students.

"In turn this gives pupils useful work experience which they can add to a CV. We choose a winner from each high school and in recognition of their hard work and dedication we have decided to hold a ceremony each year to present them with certificates.”

Pupil Library Assistant of the Year awards with winners and certificate of participation recipients. Pic: Michael Gillen

The eight winners were: Lilith Cook and Holly McLean – Carrongrange High; Hannah Baird and Toyosi Shittu – Grangemouth High; Louise Mitchell – Graeme High; Marly Malone – Falkirk High; Iona Lang – Braes High; and Robyn Harrison – Bo’ness Academy.