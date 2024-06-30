Read all about efforts of Falkirk area school pupil library assistants
The efforts of pupil library assistants were highlighted with certificates for all who take part and winners from each high school.
Roslyn Bruce, librarian at Graeme High School where the ceremony took place, explained: “Many pupils in every high school volunteer their time to help out in their school library. They do lots of valuable work such as shelving books, creating displays, issuing and discharging books and supporting other students.
"In turn this gives pupils useful work experience which they can add to a CV. We choose a winner from each high school and in recognition of their hard work and dedication we have decided to hold a ceremony each year to present them with certificates.”
The eight winners were: Lilith Cook and Holly McLean – Carrongrange High; Hannah Baird and Toyosi Shittu – Grangemouth High; Louise Mitchell – Graeme High; Marly Malone – Falkirk High; Iona Lang – Braes High; and Robyn Harrison – Bo’ness Academy.
Certificate of participations went to the following: Bo’ness Academy – Oliver Rafferty, Grace Hardie, Ruaridh Cairns; Braes High – Euan Booth, Ross McKay, Louise Thomson; Falkirk High – Lily Roberts, Finn Miller, Euan Gow, Connor McDonald; Graeme High – Louise Blue, Emma Grant. Liam Urbancyzk Guzik, Chloe Yates, Katie McNicol, Kat McQueen, Kayla Stark, Evie Gray, Bradan O’Neil, Caitlyn Derrick.
