Lodge St Margaret No 548 in South Queensferry celebrated its 150th anniversary on Saturday.

More than 100 Freemasons from Scotland, England and Denmark met in the Masonic Hall for the Rededication Ceremony with Grand Lodge of Scotland Grand Master Mason, Brother Dr Joseph J Morrow, carrying out the ceremonial.

In addition to leading Scottish Freemasonry and its 680 Lodges in Scotland and 300 overseas, on February 14, 20 14, he was appointed by Her Majesty the Queen to the office of Lord Lyon King of Arms and he continues to combine both these roles.

The Grand Master Mason said: “It was a pleasure to participate in the rededication of Lodge St Margaret, celebrating 150 years of Freemasonry in Queensferry.

The Brethren enjoyed a celebration dinner in Rosebery Hall.

“The Grand Lodge of Scotland deputation was very impressed with the beautiful premises that have served the Lodge for those 150 years.

“I was particularly pleased to hear the great charity work the Lodge does in the local community and this is a fine example of the very essence of Freemasonry, a universal benevolence and charity.

“The day was a huge success and it was obvious that the 548 Brethren have worked very hard to prepare for this historic event. It was a privilege to share the day with the members of Lodge St Margaret and their guests.”

After the ceremony the Brethren walked to Rosebery Hall for a celebration dinner followed by various toasts. During the speeches Brother John Anderson, Master of Lodge St Margaret, presented the Grand Master Mason with a cheque for £1000 for the Benevolent Funds.

GMM Brother Dr Joseph J Morrow and Brother John Anderson.

The Lodge first received its Charter on February 2, 1874, having been sponsored by Lodge Ancient Brazen No 17 in Linlithgow and Lodge Kirknewton and Ratho No 85.

The founder members were Freemasons and possibly some members of Lodge St Margaret’s No 288, which was formed in 1820 but lasted for less than 20 years.

Meetings were initially held in the Hawes Inn but, for the Consecration meeting on May 7, 1874, the Lodge hired the Queensferry School classroom, its current premises.

The Lodge continued to hire the classroom until December 1874 when it purchased the classroom and school house for £200 from Dalmeny and Queensferry School Board. In 1882 the lower part of the school house was purchased for £73.

The beautiful premises the Lodge has called home since 1874.

During the late 1800s Lodge St Margaret participated in the ceremony of laying the foundation stone at construction projects around Linlithgowshire, including Bo’ness Docks.

From 1874 until the early 1900s the annual Installation Ceremony was on the fourth Tuesday in December when the new Master and Office Bearers for the year were installed. Before dinner, the Master, office bearers and Brethren held a torchlight procession around the town, led by Queensferry Brass Band.

In 1927 the Lodge installed electric lighting and five sockets costing £34 and in 1937 gas central heating was fitted, comprising six radiators at an annual rental of 13 shillings (65p) each.

In 1930 the Lodge purchased the current East section of the building, known as the Old Library, and land to the east for £50 at a Public Roup (auction).

Top table guests were delighted to celebrate the Lodge's 150th birthday.

During the early part of the Great War the Lodge premises were commandeered by the Black Watch Regiment as a billet, paying a rent of £3 per week. This only lasted a few months. At the conclusion the Burgh Sanitary Inspector was involved in cleaning and disinfecting the premises.

At the Lodge meeting on Tuesday, November 12, 1918, the Master referred in appropriate terms to the cessation of hostilities after four years. He intimated that 60 Lodge Brethren were involved in the conflict and sadly six Brethren paid the supreme sacrifice.

In 1939 at the start of the Second World War the Lodge building was occupied by the Royal Air Force and when the Lodge re-occupied its premises, damage amounting to £106 was discovered.

While the premises were occupied, the Lodge held meetings in the Vennel Church Hall and the Stag’s Head Hotel.

In the summer of 1963 a new Gentlemen’s toilet was built on land to the east of the main door and the Hall Keeper’s house was converted into ante-rooms.

The summer recess of 1970 saw major transformation of the building when the partition between the main hall (classroom) and kitchen/bar (Old Library) was removed and the main hall extended.

A new bar and storeroom was built on land along the south wall and a new kitchen, ladies toilets and committee room built in the former Hall Keeper’s house in preparation for the Lodge’s Centenary Celebrations in 1974.

The Lodge’s Centenary Rededication Ceremony was carried out by the Grand Lodge of Scotland on February 9, 1974. Prior to the ceremony Bro Provost James Milne and Senior Baillie Bro Jack Colquhoun Past Master hosted a lunch for members of the Grand Lodge deputation in the Burgh Chambers. The Master in 1974 was Bro James Orr when a pint of beer cost 15p and 17p for a nip.

In 1979 Bro Alec Fraser Past Master was installed as Provincial Grand Master of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Linlithgowshire, the highest accolade ever conferred on any member of Lodge St Margaret.

In 1981 the Lodge was further renovated when the west end of the building and the lower floor were redeveloped to create a bar, lounge seating area, kitchen, toilets and a committee room at a cost of £40,000.

On June 14, 2001, a fire caused extensive damage to the building. Fortunately most of the Masonic artefacts were saved. The repairs took six months during which the Lodge met in Kirkliston Maitland 482.

In 2020 in preparations for the Lodge’s Sesquicentennial Celebrations, the Brethren undertook the refurbishment of the main hall which, due to the pandemic, was completed in September 2022.

One of the principle tenets of Freemasonry is charity and over the years Brethren, their widows, members of the community and organisations have benefited from Lodge St Margaret donations.

Since 2005, an annual fundraising dinner has helped the Lodge raise over £60,000 – £30,000 for the Ferry Fair and the rest to local good causes. This year the Lodge has identified over 20 Queensferry organisations including schools, churches, youth groups and local good causes that will receive a cash donation to mark the Lodge’s 150 years in the community.