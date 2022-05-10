Raising the flag to mark regeneration of Grangemouth's Zetland Park

As part of the regeneration project for Grangemouth’s Zetland Park, the people were invited to design a flag to best illustrate the park’s rich heritage and its connection to the local community.

There were 24 groups who took part, including seven Grangemouth schools, and they designed then created 12 unique and colourful flags.

Now they will each have a turn to fly high in the park throughout the year.

Flags designed by school pupils for Zetland Park - Grangemouth High

The first flag was unfurled yesterday and the efforts from Grangemouth High School will take pride of place in the greenspace for the next two weeks.

Allana Hughes, Project Co-ordinator said: “The Zetland Park flagpole formally stood unused for 50 weeks of the year, only being used to fly the Children’s Day Flag for two weeks.

"It will be fantastic to see a further 12 flags flown throughout the year as a visual reminder of the park’s rich heritage and its links with the local community.“

The £2.5 million transformation of Zetland Park is nearing completion with the majority of improvements on track to be complete for Grangemouth’s Children’s Day on June 18.

The regeneration project has been supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund whose total contribution now sits at £1.12 million.

Already a popular feature is the upgraded and inclusive play area, which includes a play friendly replica of Grangemouth’s historic paddle steamer the Charlotte Dundas.

The pump track is also well-used by cyclists and online skaters – of all ages – since it opened.

The park's landmark fountain is also being restored to its former glory, after similar work was carried out in and around the war memorial.

Partnership funding to the investment being made by Falkirk Council has been secured from INEOS, BP, Play as One Scotland, Rotary Club of Grangemouth, Wooden Spoon, the Children’s Charity of Rugby, the Clothworker’s Foundation and community fundraising led by Friends of Zetland Park.