Rainbow Muslim women's group host multi-cultural event in Grangemouth

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, it was held in Grangemouth Town Hall on August 14 and attracted over 250 people of all ages.

They were treated to dances performed by the Edinburgh Chinese Arts Association, Sarah from Claire Hammell School of Dance, while Shamshad G sang various Pakistani songs.

There was also Pakistani poetry, singing and a fashion show presented by children and young people, before everyone enjoyed tasty ethnic cuisine.

Rainbow Women's Group

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn attended and volunteers said her words of encouragement were appreciated.

Chairperson, Mrs Samina Ali praised the efforts of volunteers for the amazing work that has been accomplished by the group over the last 20 years.

She also spoke of the international work, especially in remote areas of Pakistan. To date they have managed to pay for installation of over 160 hand pumps, ten community water reservoir plants and three water filtration systems, as well as supporting people open small businesses in the remote areas of the country.

Youngsters take to the stage to perform for the audience

Dancers at the Rainbow Women's Group event