Rainbow Muslim women's group host multi-cultural event in Grangemouth

An event to celebrate different cultures and traditions was organised by Rainbow Muslim women’s group.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:07 am

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, it was held in Grangemouth Town Hall on August 14 and attracted over 250 people of all ages.

They were treated to dances performed by the Edinburgh Chinese Arts Association, Sarah from Claire Hammell School of Dance, while Shamshad G sang various Pakistani songs.

There was also Pakistani poetry, singing and a fashion show presented by children and young people, before everyone enjoyed tasty ethnic cuisine.

Rainbow Women's Group

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn attended and volunteers said her words of encouragement were appreciated.

Chairperson, Mrs Samina Ali praised the efforts of volunteers for the amazing work that has been accomplished by the group over the last 20 years.

She also spoke of the international work, especially in remote areas of Pakistan. To date they have managed to pay for installation of over 160 hand pumps, ten community water reservoir plants and three water filtration systems, as well as supporting people open small businesses in the remote areas of the country.

Youngsters take to the stage to perform for the audience
Dancers at the Rainbow Women's Group event
All ages attended the Rainbow Women's event
