Rainbow bounce: Cradle to Crayons Playgroup have fun at Hallglen's Milk Barn

Members of Cradle to Crayons Playgroup were at the Milk Barn at Glen Farm, Hallglen this week to take part in a fundraising rainbow bounce.

The mother and toddler group is based in Ettrick Dochart Community Hall in Hallglen, meeting every Tuesday from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Those involved wanted to take part in the fundraiser during Pride Month with half of the money going to the playgroup and half to Falkirk Autistic Bairns (FAB).

There fun activity had to be previously postponed due to the Falkirk weather but on Tuesday, June 14 they were able to gather at the popular ice cream parlour and make use of their fabulous giant bouncy trampoline feature.

By the smiles on these face you can tell a great time was had – by all ages!

1. Rainbow bounce This is how you do it .... bounce! Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Rainbow bounce Someone decides to bounce off and do something else! Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Rainbow bounce Two people trying to take your photograph when all you want to do is jump up and down. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Rainbow bounce This is how you do it. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales