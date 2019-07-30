Rain fails to dampen Airth Highland Games

Torrential rain failed to dampen the spirits or the competitive atmosphere at Airth Highland Games on Saturday.

The event in North Green Park, the 148th to take place and one of the oldest events of its kind, took place against a backdrop of heavy downpours – a huge disappointment for the organisers, competitors and crowds given the high temperatures days earlier.

However, games secretary Emma Gillanders said it did not detract from the day with all the traditional events, including the chieftain’s parade through the village, going ahead with some disciplines drawing record entrants.

She said: “I think it’s fair to say that although the rain was biblical at times on Saturday it did nothing to dampen the spirits of either our competitors or visitors.

“We had a huge number of visitors from around the world including France, Holland, Italy, America, Australia and New Zealand who came prepared to enjoy a more typical Scottish summer day! Some of them even commented that they hadn’t yet had the chance to experience rain in Scotland during their trips, so the weather on Saturday was a highlight for them.

“All our competitions went ahead as planned with a record number of highland dancers and solo pipers competing.”

She added a particular highlight was the Smiddy Stone competition 14 people tested their strength and ability to carry the stone the longest distance.

Emma said: “The committee would like to thank our Chieftain, Mr Robert Smith, who presided over the day’s events, our competitors who carried on regardless and our visitors who didn’t let the weather spoil their enjoyment.”

The 149th Airth Highland Games will take place on Saturday, July 25 next year.