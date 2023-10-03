News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Racist attacks on NHS staff: Forth Valley 'did not provide information' for study

A Freedom of Information request has revealed racist incidents reported by NHS staff have more than doubled in the last five years but NHS Forth Valley did not produce figures for its staff.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 08:36 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 08:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton stated the FOI revealed racist incidents reported by NHS staff have increased from 213 in 2018/19 to 437 in 2022/23 and there has been a 50 per cent increase in the past two years.

However, two NHS areas failed to submit figures for the study – Forth Valley and Dumfries and Galloway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lib Dems stated NHS Dumfries and Galloway claimed they do not hold this information in a “reportable format", while NHS Forth Valley simply “did not provide information”.

Most Popular
NHS Forth Valley did not provide figures for racist incidents against staff over the last five years (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)NHS Forth Valley did not provide figures for racist incidents against staff over the last five years (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
NHS Forth Valley did not provide figures for racist incidents against staff over the last five years (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “We do not record racism events separately as they are included in a category which covers all forms of discrimination. We

have responded to the applicant to advise them of this.”