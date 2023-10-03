Racist attacks on NHS staff: Forth Valley 'did not provide information' for study
A Freedom of Information request has revealed racist incidents reported by NHS staff have more than doubled in the last five years but NHS Forth Valley did not produce figures for its staff.
Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton stated the FOI revealed racist incidents reported by NHS staff have increased from 213 in 2018/19 to 437 in 2022/23 and there has been a 50 per cent increase in the past two years.
However, two NHS areas failed to submit figures for the study – Forth Valley and Dumfries and Galloway.
The Lib Dems stated NHS Dumfries and Galloway claimed they do not hold this information in a “reportable format", while NHS Forth Valley simply “did not provide information”.
An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “We do not record racism events separately as they are included in a category which covers all forms of discrimination. We
have responded to the applicant to advise them of this.”