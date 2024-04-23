Race night and disco fundraiser for Carron and Carronshore Gala Day
The fundraising event, which is open to all, is scheduled to take place at Carronshore Community Centre this Saturday, April 27.
The race night, followed by a disco, is the latest event to be organised by the gala committee in a bid to help raise vital funds to ensure that this year’s gala day can go ahead on Saturday June 1.
Organisers hope members of the community will come together and join them for this event which promises to be a great night.
The event is bring your own bottle, and a buffet is included in the ticket price.
Tickets, priced £5 for adults and £3 for children, are available by emailing [email protected] or by messaging Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Facebook.
Doors open at 6.30pm and the races start at 7pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.