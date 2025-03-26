Race for Life returns to Falkirk to coin in cash for cancer charity
The charity’s much-loved event, which raises funds for life-saving research, is returning to the town to raise money to enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer and help bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.
The Race for Life event takes place in the town’s Callendar Park on Sunday June 22, with people choosing to take part in 3k, 5k or 10k distances.
Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s Falkirk spokesperson, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.
"We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.
“We’d love for as many people as possible across Falkirk and Scotland to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events
are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can.
“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting more active as the days get a little warmer. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”
Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.
Andy Curran, Chief Executive of sponsors Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.”
Visit the website at raceforlife.org for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.