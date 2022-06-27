Race for Life: Denny mum inspires those taking part in Falkirk event

Denny mum-of-four Lynsey Ritchie who overcame breast cancer was there to inspire everyone.

The 45-year-old took to the stage ahead of her inspirational story being played on loud speakers to the crowd.

Lynsey is the voice of Cancer Research UK Race for Life events in Scotland this year and fundraisers listen to a two minute audio recording of her story before setting off on the 3k, 5k and 10k routes.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Finlay and Brown families from Bo'ness who took part in Sunday's Race for Life

But Sunday marked the first time Lynsey was there in person to hear her own story and she was joined by sons Cailean, 10, Brodie, eight, Darragh, six, and Odhran, four.

Around £60,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK at Race for Life Falkirk which almost 500 people took part in.

Lynsey, now 45, said: “Because of life-saving research my four little boys still have a mummy, my husband still has a wife and my parents still have a daughter.

Claire Brodie and daughter Ellie, 9, from Redding who took part in Sunday's Race for Life in Falkirk

"You never think it will be you who hears those words, ‘I’m sorry, it’s cancer’ and when you do your world implodes. But the one thing I knew for sure was that I was going to do everything in my power to be there for my boys. I am living and loving my best life today thanks to improved treatments and I’d like to help people affected by cancer in the months and years to come.

“I’m glad my story helped connect with people in the moments before they set off on Race for Life.”

Lynsey’s story is one of six audio recordings from cancer survivors which are being played at the 450 Race for Life events across the UK this year.

She received messages of support from across the world thanks to the compelling blog which she started after being diagnosed with cancer on July 3, 2019. Lynsey wrote movingly about ordering a boob cake and throwing a, “Thank you for the mammaries’ party’.

Cancer survivor Lynsey Ritchie whose story was relayed over the PA to participants with her sons Darrah, 6, Odhran, 4, Brodie, 8, and Cailean, 10

Ahead of double mastectomy surgery on December 20, she planned the party in recognition of her breasts’ role in feeding her own four boys as well as seven premature babies, thanks to her donations to the human milk bank.

Lynsey was still breastfeeding her youngest son when she first visited her GP after noticing pain and a lump under her arm which she hoped at first was a cyst. But hospital tests showed there was also a lump in her breast and Lynsey was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

Her husband Neil, a soldier who was then based in Belfast, took time off to support Lynsey through treatment. She had 15 sessions of chemotherapy treatment, surgery and 15 rounds of radiotherapy in spring 2020, Lynsey now runs weekly not for profit guided meditation and relaxation sessions in Falkirk to help her local community.

Race For Life entrants take part in the warm up on Sunday against a backdrop of Callendar House

Lynsey said: “I do not and will not ever let cancer rule my life but it has changed my life and will forever be a part of my story.

“I feel emotional and very grateful to be here. Two years ago I rang the bell to mark the end of active treatment after months of emotional upheaval, fear, panic, self discovery, love and healing. It seems like a lifetime ago and yesterday all at once.

"Early detection is vital. I hope my story will raise awareness and encourage people to visit their doctor if they notice anything about their own bodies which doesn’t feel right.”

Stewart Neilands, 46, from Linlithgow was first home in the 10k at Race for Life Falkirk, quickly followed by Joanne Kelly, 51 from Balfron.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Now organisers of Race for Life Falkirk are appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Fiona MacLeod, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Falkirk.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise. The atmosphere at Race for Life Falkirk was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.