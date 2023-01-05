Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Falkirk takes place in Callendar Park on Sunday, June 25. And if you pledge to take part this January you can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee. All you have to do is use the code RFL23NY.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Some of the participants in last year's Race for Life in Callendar Park

People of all ages and abilities are welcome at the event with the 10K at 10.30am and the 3K and 5K events starting at 11am.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. We’d love for as many people as possible across Falkirk to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event. Since it began in 1994, around 10 million people have taken part, raising more than £920 million to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.

