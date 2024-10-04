'R' you ready to rock?: Robin Robertson Blues Band returns to Falkirk Blues Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk Blues Club has not one, but two great turns to entertain fans of the genre at its Wine Library base this month.

First up at Falkirk’s Princes Street venue is Edinburgh’s Robin Robertson Blues Band featuring the outstanding guitar work of the eponymous man himself and the soaring vocals of Annette Chapman on Thursday, October 10.

Then on Thursday, October 31, the club hosts the Falkirk’s own frighteningly good Smokehouse Blues Band.

Doors open at 7.30pm and bands blaze away from 8pm.

Visit the website for more.