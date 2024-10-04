'R' you ready to rock?: Robin Robertson Blues Band returns to Falkirk Blues Club
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Falkirk Blues Club has not one, but two great turns to entertain fans of the genre at its Wine Library base this month.
First up at Falkirk’s Princes Street venue is Edinburgh’s Robin Robertson Blues Band featuring the outstanding guitar work of the eponymous man himself and the soaring vocals of Annette Chapman on Thursday, October 10.
Then on Thursday, October 31, the club hosts the Falkirk’s own frighteningly good Smokehouse Blues Band.
Doors open at 7.30pm and bands blaze away from 8pm.
Visit the website for more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.