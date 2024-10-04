'R' you ready to rock?: Robin Robertson Blues Band returns to Falkirk Blues Club

By James Trimble
Published 4th Oct 2024, 09:12 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 09:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Falkirk Blues Club has not one, but two great turns to entertain fans of the genre at its Wine Library base this month.

First up at Falkirk’s Princes Street venue is Edinburgh’s Robin Robertson Blues Band featuring the outstanding guitar work of the eponymous man himself and the soaring vocals of Annette Chapman on Thursday, October 10.

Then on Thursday, October 31, the club hosts the Falkirk’s own frighteningly good Smokehouse Blues Band.

Doors open at 7.30pm and bands blaze away from 8pm.

Visit the website for more.

Related topics:FalkirkEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice