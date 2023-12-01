Quick comeback: Falkirk FC stadium nursery expansion plans lodged again two days after being withdrawn
Falkirk FC would be proud of how quickly the Little Stars nursery mounted a comeback after plans to expand its play area at the team’s stadium were withdrawn.
Little Stars Stirling Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 8 to extend their child’s outdoor play area and boundary fencing on land to the south of Falkirk Stadium.
However, the proposal was withdrawn by the applicant on Monday, November 27.
Then on Wednesday, November 27, the nursery lodged yet another application.