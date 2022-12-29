Queues outside Camelon's Aldi store as viral hydration drink Prime hits the shelves

Kids, parents and grandparents queued in the rain this morning outside Aldi in Camelon to get their hands on bottles of the latest internet sensation, Prime Hydration Drink.

The viral hydration drink created by popular YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul was among the budget supermarket’s latest Specialbuys to arrive in store today.

With Aldi expecting high demand for the drinks, which are on sale at all their stores for just £1.99, customers were limited to being able to buy just one bottle of each flavour of the drink – a total of three bottles per customer.

The three different flavours available are Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime and Ice Pop.

The local store had a special Prime checkout in place to deal with the demand.

The drink, which is ten per cent coconut water, contains electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle.

As with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

1. Prime on sale at Aldi's Camelon Customers queued outside Camelon's Aldi store for its 8am opening in a bid to get their hands on the Prime Hydration Drink. Pic: Michael Gillen. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Prime on sale at Aldi's Camelon James Moffat, 12, from Denny, was among those in the queue. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Prime on sale at Aldi's Camelon Success for Olly Martin, 11, from Kinnaird, who bought one of each flavour. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Prime on sale at Aldi's Camelon Sophie Buchanan, 8, and dad Gary Buchanan, 35, from Stenhousemuir, with their bottles of Prime. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales