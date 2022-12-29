Queues outside Camelon's Aldi store as viral hydration drink Prime hits the shelves
Kids, parents and grandparents queued in the rain this morning outside Aldi in Camelon to get their hands on bottles of the latest internet sensation, Prime Hydration Drink.
The viral hydration drink created by popular YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul was among the budget supermarket’s latest Specialbuys to arrive in store today.
With Aldi expecting high demand for the drinks, which are on sale at all their stores for just £1.99, customers were limited to being able to buy just one bottle of each flavour of the drink – a total of three bottles per customer.
The three different flavours available are Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime and Ice Pop.
The local store had a special Prime checkout in place to deal with the demand.
The drink, which is ten per cent coconut water, contains electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle.
As with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.