Quest for soul: Falkirk clothes shop worker Gardiner cuts a rug on telly news

Keen Northern Soul exponent Gardiner Dick, who works at Quest clothing store in Fallkirk’s Cow Wynd, was featured on a segment broadcast from Blackpool and was

able to chat and show off some of his moves.

Sporting the traditional Northern Soul garb, Gardiner was managed to name drop his home town during the interview.

Quest clothes shop employee Gardiner Dick struts his stuff on BBC breakfast news (Picture: Submitted)

Quest’s Jack Wilkie said: “Gardiner was able to show off his incredible sense of style and northern soul dancing routines on the BBC news this morning. He’s now in

Blackpool for the annual dance festival that is being held there."On live television, he boasted about being from ‘Falkirk, Scotland’ where he was born and raised.”