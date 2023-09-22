News you can trust since 1845
Quest for soul: Falkirk clothes shop worker Gardiner cuts a rug on telly news

A well known employee at a town centre clothes shop made a lively appearance on BBC breakfast news this morning.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:40 BST
Keen Northern Soul exponent Gardiner Dick, who works at Quest clothing store in Fallkirk’s Cow Wynd, was featured on a segment broadcast from Blackpool and was

able to chat and show off some of his moves.

Sporting the traditional Northern Soul garb, Gardiner was managed to name drop his home town during the interview.

Quest clothes shop employee Gardiner Dick struts his stuff on BBC breakfast news (Picture: Submitted)Quest clothes shop employee Gardiner Dick struts his stuff on BBC breakfast news (Picture: Submitted)
Quest’s Jack Wilkie said: “Gardiner was able to show off his incredible sense of style and northern soul dancing routines on the BBC news this morning. He’s now in

Blackpool for the annual dance festival that is being held there."On live television, he boasted about being from ‘Falkirk, Scotland’ where he was born and raised.”

Northern Soul is a music and dance movement that emerged in Northern England in the late 1960s and Gardiner is just one of its many talented disciples.

