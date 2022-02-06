Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Her Majesty's visits to Falkirk district in pictures

In the last seven decades Queen Elizabeth II has come to the region on no fewer than six occasions.

Each time she has been met by crowds of locals, keen to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty.

Her first visit was back in 1955, and her most recent was in 2017 when she, and the late Prince Philip, officially opened the Queen Elizabeth II Canal and visited the Kelpies.

1. Falkirk, 1955 The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh leaving the Burgh Buildings in Falkirk accompanied by Provost R H Watson. Behind the Provost is James Stuart, Secretary of State for Scotland. The visit was part of a state visit to West Lothian. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Falkirk, 1955 The Queen inspecting the guard of honour of the 7th Battalion Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in Falkirk's Newmarket Street. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Grangemouth, 1955 Queen Elizabeth II visited Grangemouth's ICI factory during her tour of West Lothian in 1955. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Grangemouth, 1955 The Queen at the ICI factory. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales