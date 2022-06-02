Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Queensferry

Queensferry and Dalmeny Churches are hosting a celebration street party to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne, at the Priory Gardens and Church on Hopetoun Road South Queensferry.

The event will run from 2pm to 5pm.

Among the activities taking place are face painting, music, magic, games, ‘Splat the Rat’, stalls and ‘Messy Science’. There will also be various food outlets in attendance.

Stock photo. By Paul Simpson.

The celebration is open to all members of the community, as the churches look to bring local people together to mark this special occasion.