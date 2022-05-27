Queen's Green Canopy: Falkirk ATC plant trees at Bainsford War Memorial

Final preparations are being made for the unveiling of a war memorial in the heart of a Falkirk community.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:30 pm

The service to dedicate Bainsford war memorial will take place at 1pm on Friday, June 10.

This week members of 470 Squadron of the Air Training Corps planted eight silver birch trees to line the route to the commemorative stone in Dawson Park.

The topping out was was completed by Sergeant Isla Mayor as her fellow cadets and local councillor, Provost Robert Bissett, looked on.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

ATC 470 Squadron plant eight silver birch tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy. Topping out, Sgt Isla Mayor watched on by Provost Robert Bissett (left). Pic: Michael Gillen

The planting was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

At the service on June 10 schoolchildren will hold cards bearing the names of all 244 from the Bainsford area who died in the service of their country.

QueenFalkirk