Queen's Green Canopy: Falkirk ATC plant trees at Bainsford War Memorial

The service to dedicate Bainsford war memorial will take place at 1pm on Friday, June 10.

This week members of 470 Squadron of the Air Training Corps planted eight silver birch trees to line the route to the commemorative stone in Dawson Park.

The topping out was was completed by Sergeant Isla Mayor as her fellow cadets and local councillor, Provost Robert Bissett, looked on.

ATC 470 Squadron plant eight silver birch tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy. Topping out, Sgt Isla Mayor watched on by Provost Robert Bissett (left). Pic: Michael Gillen

The planting was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.