Queen's funeral: Falkirk district falls silent for state funeral of late monarch

People across the region will pause to pay their final respects the late Monarch who died at the age of 96.

Shops, supermarkets, schools and colleges, sports and leisure centres, libraries, museums, GP surgeries and offices will all be closed today to allow staff to observe the national Bank Holiday and watch the service.

Many council services will be impacted, including bin collections which will not take place today.

HM the Queen will be laid to rest today.

Some stores will re-open from 5pm.

The state funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey in London, starting at 11am.

It will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster. Prayers will be said by the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.

The Queen's coffin will leave Westminster Hall at 10:35am to make its way to the abbey.

Following the service, the coffin will pass through central London to Wellington Arch, before making its final journey by State Hearse to Windsor Castle where the Queen will be laid to rest.