Queen Elizabeth II: Thousands gather at The Kelpies to reflect on HM The Queen's life and service

Around four thousand people attended The Helix Park for a service at the reflection pool next to The Queen Elizabeth II Canal which was officially opened by the monarch in July 2017.

They watched as 96 lanterns floated into the water – each one marking a year in the late Queen’s life.

Earlier wreaths had been laid by Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson and Falkirk MP John McNally, Catherine Topley CEO of Scottish Canals and chair Maureen Campbell, Provost Robert Bissett and Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, and Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, Moderator of Forth Valley and Clydesdale Presbytery, and Depute Lord Lieutenant Neil MacDonald.

Ruby and Sonny Wallace take part in a service of reflection to honour Queen Elizabeth II at The Kelpies. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

The evening was organised by Scottish Canals in partnership with Falkirk Council and The Church of Scotland.

Many of those attending spoke of their desire to take part as a way of marking HM The Queen’s long life of service and were delighted something had been organised locally.

The service at the Kelpies was conducted by the Very Reverend Martin Fair, a former Moderator of The Church of Scotland.

Dr Fair described the Queen as a “servant hearted” woman and said he was confident that she knew how much she was loved and respected across Scotland.

Prior to the service, Dr Fair said: “I can scarcely think of a better location for this service, not least that the canal is named after Queen Elizabeth and she visited a few years ago with the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Dr Fair, minister of St Andrew’s Parish Church in Arbroath, told the crowd it was rather surreal to think that three weeks ago he was sitting next to the Queen having dinner at Balmoral Castle.

“It was an enormous privilege to have spent time with her and finding her in such good spirits, bright and sharp was a joy,” he recalled.

There were 96 lanterns placed in the water next to the Queen Elizabeth II Canal to mark every year of the late Queen's life

“We chatted about all manner of things from Scottish mountains to our respective dogs, to the cost of living crisis and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations,” he recalled.

“I asked her what her favourite bit had been and she answered, the Trooping of the Colour.

“I responded: ‘Ma’am, if I might be as bold as to say that for me and many others, the highlight was the little tea-party that you shared with Paddington Bear.

“Her face lit up with the most radiant smile you could imagine and she said, ‘It was rather fun, wasn’t it?

Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals and chair Maureen Campbell lay a wreath in the water at the Kelpies to honour HM The Queen

“As I look back on that evening, I’m so glad that she was in such good form - smiling, laughing and enjoying the recounting of special memories.

“I said to her, ‘Ma’am, I hope you know just how much you’re respected and loved across Scotland? The Queen paused for a moment then responded, ‘perhaps you’re right, after all one has been around for quite a while’.”