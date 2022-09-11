Jane, who formerly worked for our sister title the Scotsman, had been dispatched to Balmoral to capture the moment when the monarch met the new prime minister, formally appointing Liz Truss to her new role.

While waiting for the Conservative leader to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, she took some portraits.

In true British style there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, where Truss was be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Pic: Jane Barlow

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Jane, who has been a staff photographer with PA in Scotland for six years, said of the Queen: “I got a lot of smiles from her.”

Ms Truss was then formally announced and came into the room, “and she greeted her with a big smile”.

With the Queen and the new Prime Minister in conversation, Barlow was ushered out.

READ MORE:

Queen Elizabeth II, left, smiles at Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government,

But she said since then “I’ve had so many lovely comments about the picture”.

She added: “It’s a real privilege to be able to take that picture, an honour and a privilege. It’s like that for a lot of our job.

“I was there to photograph her meeting the new Prime Minister but for me the best picture was the one of the Queen on her own. And it has obviously become more significant now.”

Speaking about the Queen she said: “She certainly did look more frail than when I photographed her in the summer.