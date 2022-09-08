Queen Elizabeth II: Falkirk Council opens book of condolence

It follows this evening’s announcement from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully this afternoon at Balmoral, aged 96.

Provost Robert Bissett said: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Family at this very difficult time and on behalf of everyone in our local communities.

Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visiting the Kelpies in Falkirk in 2017. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Her duty and service to this country and Commonwealth has been outstanding. Her tireless work across the globe brought calm, dignity, and warmth to every location she visited and inspired so many.

“Her Majesty The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarch in our history and has given so much of her life to help others. Her legacy will be remembered for many, many years to come."

Book of condolence

You can sign a book of condolence which can be found in the Drawing Room, Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk FK1 1YR. The House is open every day between 10am and 5pm except Tuesday.

Free parking is available nearby.

Floral tributes

Those wishing to leave a floral tribute are invited to do so by the steps on the grass area that is directly in front of the main entrance to Callendar House.