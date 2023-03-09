Queen elect and her retinue are looking forward to Carron and Carronshore Gala Day 2023

Queen elect Rosie Moore was joined at Carronshore Community Centre on Sunday evening by those youngsters who were lucky enough to be chosen to take on the retinue roles in the community event this summer.

With the gala just three months away, the Carronshore Primary pupil and all of the local children are excited as plans are taking shape for the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organising committee are busy getting everything arranged for the gala, which takes place on Saturday, June 3. Following a two year absence as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular community event is back this summer with a procession kicking off at 11am on the day, heading to Gairdoch Park for the crowning of queen elect Rosie.

Queen Elect Rosie Moore and with members of her retinue.

Organisers are currently taking bookings for stall pitches at the gala – full details can be found on the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day Facebook page.

Here is this year’s full gala retinue: Queen elect – Rosie Moore; Maids of Honour – Jessica Wilson, Ava Coffield; Herald – Jayden Donaldson; Ladies in Waiting – Lucia Hastings, Millie Fairley, Hailey White, Murrin McArthur; Courtier – Asher Mackie; Flag bearers – Khaleesi Barrowman, Megan Henderson, Harris Ballantyne, Farhaad Bijapur, Rachel Baillie; Flower Girls – Carla Bain, Kasie-leigh Gemmell, Poppy Brown, Karis Manson; Paige Boys – Callan Rooney, Brodie Barclay; Fairy Queen – Joslyn Shore; Fairies – Amelia Woods, Eden Main, Ara Campbell, Savana Thicot, Lucy Middleton, Amber Curwood, Grace Morton, Arya Dickson, Chloe Watson, Eloise Macdonald, Lucy Graham, Jessica Laurie, Harlow Bell, Darci Thomson, Skylar Macintosh, Robyn Dunn, Leah-mae Hannon, Maisie Kotrys, Isabella English and Olivia Walker-Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad