Queen Amy to be crowned in Grangemouth next weekend

Back in February 2020 – before the COVID-19 outbreak hit home – Bowhouse Primary School P6 pupil Amy Meichan was looking forward to being crowned in Zetland Park in June and talked about her aunties – one a past Children’s Day Queen and another a lady-in-waiting.

She said her parents were “really excited” when they heard the good news and preparations were also underway for Amy’s arch, which was going to have a “Fantasy Land” theme.

Unfortunately – due to the coronavirus pandemic – a couple of months later the Children’s Day committee were forced to take the heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2020 event.

Plans were made to hold the ceremony and procession in June, 2021, with Amy and her retinue enjoying the full Children’s Day experience a year after they were supposed to.

Sadly, this did not be happen as COVID-19 restrictions were not relaxed in enough time.

A Children’s Day committee spokesperson said: “The Children’s Day Committee have had to make the difficult decision to proceed with only a small crowning ceremony for Queen Amy and her retinue.

“This will take place behind closed doors but we are planning to live stream. Our plan is to crown Queen Amy with only her retinue and Dowager Queen Erin present. This will be live streamed online for people to watch – although this is subject to change and we follow government and local council guidance.”

The event, which will not feature fairies, fairy godmothers or Queen’s guards, will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, June 19 at an undisclosed venue.

Grangemouth Children’s Day Royal Retinue for 2020/2021:

Amy Meichan (Queen)

Calli Robb and Alyssa Morrison (Maids of Honour)

Isabella Chalkley, Emily Gray, Lily Haston, Sophie Hyndman, Bonnie MacDonald, Kara Oliver, Alicia Russell and Sophie Thomson (Ladies in Waiting)

Abigail Clark (Flower Girl)

Mason McKeever and Zack Williams (Page Boys)

Ross Ballantine (Herald)

Rhys Marchi (Courtier)

