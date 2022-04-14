How well do you know Falkirk district?

Put your knowledge of the Falkirk Council area to the test with our 14 questions

How well do you know our local area?

By Jill Buchanan
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 6:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 6:33 pm

If you think your knowledge of Falkirk district could be your Mastermind specialist subject, we’ve come up with a quiz of some questions that may test you.

There's history, sport and a little bit about entertainment, but more importantly, every question is about our area.

Why not test yourself against the family. Good luck!

Which of Mary Queen of Scots celebrated Four Marys lived in Callendar House?

Who were the last team the Bairns faced at Brockville Park in 2003?

Which battle does this monument commemorate?

How did the village of Allandale get its name?

