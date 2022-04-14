Put your knowledge of the Falkirk Council area to the test with our 14 questions

If you think your knowledge of Falkirk district could be your Mastermind specialist subject, we’ve come up with a quiz of some questions that may test you.
There's history, sport and a little bit about entertainment, but more importantly, every question is about our area.
Why not test yourself against the family. Good luck!
1. Falkirk quiz
Which of Mary Queen of Scots celebrated Four Marys lived in Callendar House?
Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Falkirk quiz
Who were the last team the Bairns faced at Brockville Park in 2003?
Photo: ugc
3. Falkirk quiz
Which battle does this monument commemorate?
Photo: Contributed
4. Falkirk quiz
How did the village of Allandale get its name?
Photo: Contributed