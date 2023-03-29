People of all ages are being encouraged to sign up for the Race for Life in Callendar Park later this year. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The charity’s popular fundraising events are returning to the town later this year and anyone who signs up between now and Sunday, April 30 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale.

The Race for Life events take place at Callendar Park on Sunday, June 25 and are open to all ages and abilities. Women, men and children can choose to take part in the 3k, 5k or 10k events.

Through its Race for Life events across the country, millions of pounds are raised each year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

Marianne Olier, Race for Life spokesperson for Falkirk, said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Falkirk to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So we’re asking people: ‘Who will you Race for?’.

“For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

To claim 30 per cent off the entry fee when signing up between March 22 and April 30 use the special sale code SPRING30.

