Purrfect fundraiser raises over £2000 to help Falkirk's cat cafe

The team behind The Kit-Tea Cafe in the town’s Cockburn Street held the fundraiser at North Broomage Social Club last month in a bid to boost funds to keep the initiative going.

The cafe, which open last April, aims to provide mental health benefits for the local community as well as raising awareness of cat welfare issues in Scotland.

However, as a not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC) any money raised from the cafe is ploughed straight back into it to cover the costs of running the cafe.

Becky Donnelly and her team of volunteer cat nannies hosted the fundraising fair to boost the coffers and to help cover the ongoing costs.

They were delighted with how the day went.

Becky said: “This was our first attempt at a fundraising fayre so we set it up on a small scale to see what the response was and wow, is all I can say. We raised £2398.

“Thank you to each and every single person that came along to support us and the small local businesses to help us raise some money. We were incredibly busy from the moment the doors opened and we are very grateful."

Among the activities on the day for visitors to enjoy was a jumble sale, toy stall, second hand pet item stall, children’s activities and face painting.

There were a range of stalls from local small businesses, a raffle and home baking on offer alongside teas and coffees.

