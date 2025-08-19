Pups in the Park dog show helps launch new dog art trail in Grangemouth park

A dog show this weekend will help celebrate the launch of a new dog art trail at a Grangemouth park.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inchyra Park will be the venue for the Pups in the Park event on Saturday afternoon – and as well as hosting the Loo Crew’s annual fun dog show, the event will also act as the launch of the newly created art trail.

Seven dog themed pop art pieces have been created for different areas of the popular park as part of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Gillies, from Friends of Inchyra Park, said: “We have dog art coming to the park as part of our capital works programme.

The dog show takes place in Inchyra Park this weekend.

"There are seven pieces from different artists from all over Scotland, which we are making into an art trail.

"The pieces are all pop art and feature different breeds, which were nominated by members of the public.”

The group of volunteers who look after the park had asked people on their Facebook page for suggestions of which breeds they would like to feature in the new art trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 48 hours we had 1500 votes for which types of dogs people wanted to see,” said Adam.

The breeds with more than 50 votes each were then placed on a wheel, which was spun, picking the chosen breeds at random.

Among the breeds to be selected were doberman, bichon frisé and a springer spaniel.

The idea behind the dog art trail came as a way of recognising and representing the dog community who are regular users of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam continued: “Friends of Inchyra Park have been supporting kids from Grangemouth High School who have done a lot to help get areas of the park ready for the art work to be installed.

"The pieces should be going in this week and be ready in time for Saturday.”

And on Saturday, tying in with the launch of the art trail, the Loo Crew will be holding their popular dog show in the park.

The fun dog show, which is £2 entry per class, includes categories for cutest puppy, handsomest dog, gorgeous girl, best child handler (under 16), best trick, dog most like owner, waggiest tail and best model (fancy dress).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners can enter their dog at the start of the day, or before the class they are entering.

There will also be live music, a few inflatables and market stalls for visitors to enjoy.

Some of the artists who created the dog pop art will also be present on the day for those who would like to meet the people behind the works.

Adam added: “We’re looking forward to it. It’s set to be a nice community event and we’ll be the first art park in Falkirk district.”

Saturday’s events in Inchyra Park run from 1pm to 3pm. All are welcome.

For more information visit the Friends of Inchyra Park Facebook page.