Designs by budding artists from Winchburgh schools have been selected by the national organisation that looks after Scotland’s canals to feature on a series of bridges serving Scotland’s fastest-growing town.

Six designs by talented pupils were picked by judges from Scottish Canals and Winchburgh Developments, who received entries from more than 150 young people.

The competition was initiated by Winchburgh Developments Ltd, the company responsible for overseeing the development of the growing village, including the construction of three bridges spanning the Union Canal.

Pupils were challenged with a brief of reflecting in their designs the environment, the canal and history of Winchburgh.

Magdalene, Lana with the winning Holy Family entry, and Vianne show off winning designs that are set to feature on the town’s three canal bridges.

All the bridges along the Union Canal have numbers on each side, as a requirement, but WDL also wanted to celebrate the history, heritage and future of Winchburgh.

Penny Lochhead, WDL community sports and greenspace manager, said: “With Scottish Canals, we devised the concept of coming up with something creative to involve the next generation of the local community.

“These brilliant designs will be here forever; the winners, their children and their grandchildren will all see how the community wanted to represent Winchburgh during this exciting period of development. Well done to all entrants on their fantastic designs and congratulations to all the winners.”

The designs are likely to be cast onto six permanent oval plaques that will be inset into each side of three canal bridges, which, for navigational reasons, are known as 32a, 32b and 32c.

George McBurnie, of Scottish Canals, said: “Winchburgh is very blessed that the Union Canal passes through such a vibrant place. Connections like this whereby the community is engaged in the development is very important for Scottish Canals. We want the communities to embrace what we have to offer and contribute to the well-being of the canals. We need the younger generations to become engaged as it’s their actions that will influence how future generations use the canal; the canal is there to be loved.”

Winchburgh Academy pupils vied for the honour of having their designs featured on Bridge 32A, a footbridge to Daisy Park, with Caleigh-Marie and Vianne emerging as the judges’ choices.

Winchburgh Primary School P1 and 2 pupils created the artwork for Bridge 32B, the bridge that leads to the new Marina Bridge, and Ella and Isla saw their designs selected.

Holy Family RC Primary School drew designs to be featured on Bridge 32C, Winchburgh Canal Bridge, with Magdalene and Dara creating the winning designs. Magdalene, now of Sinclair Academy, depicted a rose in recognition of the rose plant that would have traditionally been presented to each miner who moved to Winchburgh during the village’s mining heyday.

The first of these plaques will be placed on the completed road canal bridge and marina bridge in early 2023.