Pupils from The Cottage help Stenhousemuir Cricket Club get those Ibiza vibes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils helped a sporting club organise a social evening with a holiday theme recently.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Interrupted Learners Service at The Cottage is a Falkirk Council support service for young people who are unable to attend school due to a mental or physical health condition.

They teamed up with LOC Hire Stenhousemuir Cricket Club for their recent Ibiza Vibes night to create bespoke decorations and an amazing space for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters were given a brief by the cricket club and took time to research what would help to bring Ibiza to Stenhousemuir.

The team from ILS at The Cottage with DJ Scooby along with Michelle, Lynne and Aileen from Stenhousemuir Cricket Club. Pic: Contributed

Pupils learned skills such as planning, budgeting and practical craft skills to help make it a successful evening.

They were then able to gain awards in both enterprise and personal development as part of the project.

Michelle Ferguson, who organised the event, said: “Myself and Lynne were absolutely touched by the support and contribution of Jenny McNeill, the ILS team and the young people at The Cottage. The decorations were beyond our expectations and made the cricket club look amazing. The young people definitely helped us to get Ibiza ready.

"As a club we look forward to working with everyone at The Cottage in the future.”