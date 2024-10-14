Pupils from The Cottage help Stenhousemuir Cricket Club get those Ibiza vibes
The Interrupted Learners Service at The Cottage is a Falkirk Council support service for young people who are unable to attend school due to a mental or physical health condition.
They teamed up with LOC Hire Stenhousemuir Cricket Club for their recent Ibiza Vibes night to create bespoke decorations and an amazing space for the event.
Youngsters were given a brief by the cricket club and took time to research what would help to bring Ibiza to Stenhousemuir.
Pupils learned skills such as planning, budgeting and practical craft skills to help make it a successful evening.
They were then able to gain awards in both enterprise and personal development as part of the project.
Michelle Ferguson, who organised the event, said: “Myself and Lynne were absolutely touched by the support and contribution of Jenny McNeill, the ILS team and the young people at The Cottage. The decorations were beyond our expectations and made the cricket club look amazing. The young people definitely helped us to get Ibiza ready.
"As a club we look forward to working with everyone at The Cottage in the future.”
