News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Pupils can now play Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme board game

Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme (GPFS) is offering the area’s school pupils even more learning future career-boosting education materials – including an interactive board game.
By James Trimble
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:08 BST
Pupils get to grips with the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme interactive board game (Picture: Submitted)Pupils get to grips with the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme interactive board game (Picture: Submitted)
Pupils get to grips with the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme interactive board game (Picture: Submitted)

The GPFS team has launched a bank of free learning resources as part of phase two of its STEM Education Programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of

original thinkers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The learning materials, which were successfully trialled at a series of events at the 2023 Falkirk Science Festival last month, are targeted at secondary school pupils

from across the local scheme area. They have been designed to support the teaching and learning of STEM based subjects and help cultivate ambition.

Most Popular

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for Economic Development said: “As part of the GFPS STEM Education Programme, free resources have been designed to

support the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These materials, which include an interactive board game, will help young people from local schools across the GFPS area, develop the necessary skills and knowledge for exciting and fulfilling future careers.”

In September, teachers from Grangemouth High School will be using the full suite of materials to run a whole year group interdisciplinary STEM day to help broaden

their S2 pupils’ career horizons before they make their subject choices later in the year.

The GFPS STEM Education Programme, developed by consultants Jacobs in conjunction with Falkirk Council’s Children’s Services, aims to bridge the gap between school, higher education, and industry by helping to equip young people with the skills required to adapt and thrive in this fast-paced, ever-changing world.​

Related topics:Falkirk Council