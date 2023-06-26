Pupils can now play Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme board game
The GPFS team has launched a bank of free learning resources as part of phase two of its STEM Education Programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of
original thinkers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The learning materials, which were successfully trialled at a series of events at the 2023 Falkirk Science Festival last month, are targeted at secondary school pupils
from across the local scheme area. They have been designed to support the teaching and learning of STEM based subjects and help cultivate ambition.
Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for Economic Development said: “As part of the GFPS STEM Education Programme, free resources have been designed to
support the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.
“These materials, which include an interactive board game, will help young people from local schools across the GFPS area, develop the necessary skills and knowledge for exciting and fulfilling future careers.”
In September, teachers from Grangemouth High School will be using the full suite of materials to run a whole year group interdisciplinary STEM day to help broaden
their S2 pupils’ career horizons before they make their subject choices later in the year.
The GFPS STEM Education Programme, developed by consultants Jacobs in conjunction with Falkirk Council’s Children’s Services, aims to bridge the gap between school, higher education, and industry by helping to equip young people with the skills required to adapt and thrive in this fast-paced, ever-changing world.