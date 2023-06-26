Pupils get to grips with the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme interactive board game (Picture: Submitted)

The GPFS team has launched a bank of free learning resources as part of phase two of its STEM Education Programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of

original thinkers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The learning materials, which were successfully trialled at a series of events at the 2023 Falkirk Science Festival last month, are targeted at secondary school pupils

from across the local scheme area. They have been designed to support the teaching and learning of STEM based subjects and help cultivate ambition.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for Economic Development said: “As part of the GFPS STEM Education Programme, free resources have been designed to

support the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These materials, which include an interactive board game, will help young people from local schools across the GFPS area, develop the necessary skills and knowledge for exciting and fulfilling future careers.”

In September, teachers from Grangemouth High School will be using the full suite of materials to run a whole year group interdisciplinary STEM day to help broaden

their S2 pupils’ career horizons before they make their subject choices later in the year.