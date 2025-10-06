Pupils at Bainsford Primary wear blue for dyslexia awareness in 24 pictures

Pupils and staff have been working hard to promote understanding and to celebrate the strengths of dyslexic learners.

In what was Dyslexia Awareness Week, the school’s Bainsford Ambassadors and newly-joined Dolphins were busy ensuring everyone knew more about the condition and the impact on people of all ages.

The Ambassadors, who formed their group last year, continue to lead the way in making Bainsford a dyslexia-friendly school.

This year, they have been joined by the Dolphins – children from each class who support the Ambassadors in spreading awareness and championing inclusion.

Inspired by the school mascot, Danny the Dolphin, the group’s name reflects the intelligence, curiosity, and inquisitiveness that all those at the school value in all its learners, especially those with dyslexia.

Head teacher Susanne McCafferty said: “A huge thank you to all the children who came to school dressed in blue for our Go Sky Blue day. Your support helped us raise awareness and showed how proud we are to be a dyslexia friendly school.”

Bainsford Go Sky Blue day Pod ambassadors and dolphins with Danny the Dolphin their mascot.

Bainsford Go Sky Blue day Pod Ambassadors and Dolphins giving a talk to P2 pupils.

Bainsford Go Sky Blue day P2 pupils listen closely to the pod Ambassadors and Dolphins giving a talk