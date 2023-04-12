News you can trust since 1845
Pump track plans latest: Exciting news for Denny cycling enthusiasts young and old

Funding is in place and the design has been finalised for Denny’s new cycle pump track – now Falkirk Council planners have made their decision on an application for the facility.

By James Trimble
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST

Working under delegated powers, local authority planners gave the council’s own proposal to site the track in Herbertshire Castle Park, known locally as Gala Park, the go ahead on Tuesday, April 11.

Funded by Sportscotland and Foundation Scotland, the project is being run by Falkirk Council in partnership with the Green Action Trust and Community Green Initiative (CGI).

The proposed pump track which will be located between the play park and The Chilli Hut is part of the Herbertshire Castle Park masterplan to create “a more welcoming, accessible and attractive park for all visitors”.

Zetland Park's pump track has proved popular and now Denny can look forward to the creation of a similar facilityZetland Park's pump track has proved popular and now Denny can look forward to the creation of a similar facility
Once complete the free facility will allow cyclists of all abilities to be able to test themselves on a series of rollers and banked turns.

The track will be accessible for disability sport and open year-round for community use.

