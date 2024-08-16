Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An emerging Scottish artist has been selected to work in partnership with people in Winchburgh to create a permanent public art mural for the entrance walls of its new marina.

Lewi Quinn, who works under the name of Boiiing, will spend the next three months developing contemporary murals inspired by the community.

The works will visually connect the entrance walls of Bridge 32B, a key entry point along the Union Canal to Winchburgh Marina. The new marina – located in the town centre – was opened earlier this summer as a flotilla of canal boats, e-boats, canoes, and paddleboards entered to a backdrop of bagpipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewi will collaborate with residents and school pupils through a series of public engagement workshops in order to bring their collective vision to life.

Lewi Quinn, aka Boiiing, will work with the community to create a mural at Winchburgh Marina.

He has previously worked on murals for Auchentoshan Distillery, NHS CAMHS unit in Dundee, Heverlee and on two ‘mural’ double decker buses which are currently in operation in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Lewi said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity to work with the community to create a mural for everyone in the village to enjoy.

“I’m looking forward to meeting lots of different people over the next month or two and getting their perspective on what ideas should be involved in their mural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love for my murals to inject a bit of harmonious colour and joy into spaces for when the sky is a wee bit too grey. I think it’s important for that to be guided by what the residents would like to see. It’s a great project and everyone is welcome to give their views.

“The art workshops I’ve done at Winchburgh Marina so far have gone exceptionally well, with many people coming down to chat about the project and get involved. The kids created beautiful mono-prints and used their idea sheets to draw inspiration from the local area. It was a really fun and inspirational couple of days.”

The project is the latest addition to Winchburgh’s “Big W” Public Art Plan, which exists to ensure public art is used to help shape Winchburgh’s expansion by celebrating the evolving nature of the community.

This next stage concentrates on, and celebrates, the Union Canal, which is a key blue and green route through the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan is delivered through a partnership between Winchburgh Developments, West Lothian Council and Winchburgh Community Development Trust.

This next phase will see further art installations along the Winchburgh section of the Union Canal and will involve Scottish Canals, which is joining the partnership team for this project.

Penny Lochhead, Winchburgh Developments community, sports and greenspace manager, said: “We’re delighted to announce that we have appointed Lewi to lead our latest art project. We are excited to have a busy few months ahead of community engagement which will lead to the mural design and its installation by early October. The opening of the marina was such a pivotal moment for Winchburgh and we can’t wait to see the contemporary murals that Lewi and the local community come up with to adorn Bridge 32B.”