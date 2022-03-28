Public urged to donate to memorial for Hamish the Clydesdale horse at Muiravonside Country Park

Hamish, who was a much loved face at Newparks Farm, sadly passed away last year.

Hamish, a popular animal with visitors who had become the face of Newparks Farm, sadly passed away last November following a few months of illness.

He had lived there for over 16 years after arriving as a foal.

Since his death, staff at the farm have been planning a special memorial to commemorate Hamish.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff are looking for help to raise £750 to pay for a special memorial to Hamish.

Plans are now in place for a unique chainsaw carving of the horse to be created by local wood carver, Jonny Chainsaw who has a workshop based within the country park.

The memorial will be carved from a single piece of wood.

However, in order for the memorial to be completed, staff at the farm, run by Falkirk Community Trust, are asking visitors and supporters to help raise the £750 needed.

Visitors to Muiravonside will already be familiar with some of Jonny’s work including the giant newt and owl bench on the park’s poetry trail, as well as the totem pole within the main car park.

Speaking shortly after Hamish’s death, Chris Lacki, stock keeper, said: “I’ve worked on the farm for 20 years now and have known Hamish since he arrived as a baby, watching him grow into a true gentle giant.

"It’s been really odd not seeing him waiting for me when I arrive in the morning.

"I’ve seen many animals come and go on the farm, but Hamish was a very special horse – he was my boy.”

To make a donation towards Hamish’s memorial, visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/get-involved/hamishs-memorial/ by Thursday, March 31.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.