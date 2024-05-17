Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Open Day takes place at Carronshore Community Hall on Saturday, May 25 ... and local people are being asked to come along in large numbers to help save it from closure.

It comes as the group running the hall is planning to take it over from Falkirk Council in what is called a Community Asset Transfer.

That means the volunteer committee will be totally responsible for the hall's upkeep and costs plus ensuring it is used seven days a week through a wide variety of lets.

"Carronshore Community Hall is the last remaining large place in the village for people to meet socially. Everything else has shut so we absolutely need to keep it open," says Committee chair Angie Bailey.

She says it's a huge challenge to make the hall financially viable. A report commissioned by the council shows it will cost £327,000 to modernise the 40-year-old building.

"If we don't take it over from the council, it will close in November - it's as simple as that. And since we cannot let that happen, we are putting together a plan to run it on behalf of local residents.

"So at our Open Day, we are urging people to come along and support us so we can keep the hall going."

The Open Day offers fun for all the family. People can enjoy free food plus arts and crafts, a toddler bouncy castle, a magician, a free photo booth, a DJ, games, stalls and much more.

The Hall Committee received generous funding to run the event from the National Lottery Community Fund.

"We're so grateful to the National Lottery players for making our Open Day possible and helping to make a huge difference to the lives of local people," said Angie.

She added: "Collaborating with local groups and residents and listening to local voices is key to the hall's survival so we genuinely want to hear what new things we can put on in it for them.

"For example, currently we have parties, training courses, taekwondo and pre-school playgroups, but what else do people want to see? Please come along and tell us your ideas.”

Despite the costs and huge commitment, Angie and her committee colleagues are upbeat about the future.

"Yes, it's a scary challenge but it's also a wonderful opportunity to do something ambitious, special and long-lasting for Carronshore and create a new feeling of positivity in the area.

"Our vision is to see the hall as a social lifeline at the heart of the village, a friendly, warm and welcoming space for everyone. A constant community presence as banks, shops, post offices, churches and GP and dental surgeries increasingly disappear from our communities.

"Please come along to our Open Day and help us. It's your hall. We use it or we lose it."