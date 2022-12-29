Public to have their say on improvements to Muiravonside Country Park's play area

People are being asked for their views on improving the play area at Muiravonside Country Park.

Falkirk Council is looking to make improvements to the play area at Muiravonside Country Park and are seeking the views of users on what they would like to see there.

An online consultation giving people the chance to share their opinions for the area runs until Thursday, January 6, 2023.

The submissions received will help the council create a design brief to send to play providers so they can come up with designs for the play area based on the ideas of the public.

The proposed designs will then be put back to members of the public so they can choose their preferred design for the site.