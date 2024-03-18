Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beancross and Newlands Community Hall in Grangemouth will close at the end of March if a new committee does not step up to take the building on.

The meeting is being held in the hall in Montgomery Street on Wednesday at 7pm in the hope that enough volunteers come forward to make it viable.

Falkirk Council has confirmed that it has terminated the lease of the current management committee and that the building will close unless a new community group, with an appropriate constitution, comes forward.

Pictured outside the centre are Kevin Cowan, Lynne Parks and Jamie Fraser.Pic: Contributed

Local resident Sandy Forsyth is now leading a small group that hopes to save the building and is keen to get more volunteers on board.

The busy centre is home to many groups and clubs and is popular for private parties and events.

Sandy said: “The facilities in Newlands are very good and it is in an excellent location, which is accessible for lots of people in the Falkirk area.

“It also serves as a polling station and as a recovery centre.”

Mr Forsyth hopes that the group will firstly take on the building as a community benefit lease from Falkirk Council for three months.

That would give them time to form a SCIO (Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation)which would be needed in the longer term.

The group will then have until October 1, 2024 to submit a full Community Asset Transfer application to take ownership of the building.

The group have printed flyers and posters to advertise the meeting and would like as many people as possible to come along.

If anyone who wants to be involved is unable to make the meeting, they should email Sandy at [email protected].