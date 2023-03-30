Public meeting planned against Falkirk Council's austerity cuts following rally success

It comes following a successful rally in the town centre on Saturday, organised by Falkirk Trades Union Council and the group Falkirk Against Authority – The People’s Assembly.

The rally took place just days before councillors met to debate the next steps in the local authority’s strategic property review, a plan that involves them getting rid of 133 council properties including school swimming pools, sports centres and community rooms.

Those properties they can’t persuade the communities to take over and run are set to be closed off and any that are not sold will be demolished.

The rally took place in Falkirk town centre on Saturday. Pic: Scott Louden.

Trade union members, community activists and those with an interest in their local facilities came together in Callendar Riggs for the event on Saturday morning.

Joining them were Richard Leonard, MSP for Central Scotland and councillors Billy Buchanan, Robert Spears and Provost Robert Bissett.

The rally heard from trade union officials and representatives of a number of the groups faced with loss of the facilities they use.

Groups attending included Save Our Pools – Grangemouth, Bonnybridge Community Action Group, Falkirk District Action Group and Polmonthill Ski Slope members. There were also speeches from representatives of the trade unions PCS, Unite and Unison.

The rally was against the council proposals to close 133 of its buildings across the district. A public meeting to build opposition is now planned.

The public meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at 7pm in the main hall in Falkirk Trinity Church. Anyone wanting further information is asked to contact [email protected]

Mark Paterson, chairman of Falkirk Trades Union Council, said: “The users of council facilities are being put in an almost impossible situation, either lose these facilities or take them on yourselves, with peanuts set aside to bring most of them up to a reasonable standard.