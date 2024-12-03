Public consultation steams ahead on new hydrogen plant for Grangemouth

The consultation process has now begun on a proposal to create a 200 Megawatt “green hydrogen” facility in Grangemouth.

RWE is looking for Grangemouth residents’ views on its proposed Grangemouth Green Hydrogen production facility, a major project aimed at reducing industrial carbon emissions in the local area.

The project will produce green hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, using renewable energy from the electricity grid, which will then be delivered via pipeline to a nearby industrial plant, cutting CO2 emissions across the Grangemouth industrial cluster.

RWE states it is committed to a meaningful consultation with the local community and is looking to encourage engagement and feedback by holding two public consultation events.

Consultation on the new hydrogen plant proposal for Grangemouth is now underway (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The first takes place from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesday, December 11 at Grangemouth Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road and the second consultation event will take place in early 2025.

An online consultation will be available from Wednesday, December 11.

Nicole Tang, RWE Hydrogen Project development manager, said: “Hydrogen has a vital role to play in reducing emissions from industrial processes that cannot be easily electrified.

"RWE’s Grangemouth Green Hydrogen project represents an exciting opportunity to support Scotland's drive for net zero while contributing to local economic growth and environmental sustainability.”

The plant, located within the Grangemouth industrial area, will be capable of producing up to 3.6 tonnes of green hydrogen per hour.

While the project is still at an early design stage, comprehensive environmental assessments are underway, with a scoping report already submitted to Falkirk Council.

Visit the website for more information.