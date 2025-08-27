Public consultation event to be held for Bonnybridge housing development

Residents have a chance to view plans for new housing in the area and give their opinions on the proposed development.

Lochay Homes Ltd hopes to construct 30 houses with vehicular accesses, access roads, footpaths, open space/landscaping and green network enhancement

on land at Gateside Farm, in Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge.

The firm will be holding a consultation event and public exhibition regarding the housing development proposals from 3pm to 7pm on Friday, August 29, in Bonnybridge Community Hub, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge.

The housing development consultation will take place at Bonnybridge Community Hub (Picture: Submitted)

