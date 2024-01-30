Public can now vote for local clubs and organisations to receive Falkirk Council funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two types of grants can be applied for – small grants of up to £5000 for small-scale projects that will make a real difference to the lives of people living in each ward

and place-based capital grants of over £5000 for big projects that need a capital investment to build something new, improve an asset or purchase equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over £800,000 will be split between Falkirk’s nine electoral wards and during the first three phases of Falkirk Council’s Community Choices, a total of 53 place-based capital projects

People can vote for the local project, group or organisation which deserves a share of the Community Choices funding (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

were successful in the public vote.

The type of community projects being carried out range from upgrading the Redding Pit Disaster memorial, to repairing the roof on a local community theatre.

The Community Choices small grants programme offers community groups the opportunity to suggest project and activity ideas they want to make happen and to

receive public funds in their ward to do it.

The programme supports groups with a project idea that will make a difference to people living in the Falkirk area and have included everything from a local youth theatre to a dementia support group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the eligible projects and groups which have applied for funding for small grants and capital grans have now gone to the public vote in order to let the community choose their favourites.

Online voting is used for voting to select the preferred projects in each ward and people can register at the Falkirk Council's new community engagement platform, Participate+.

In addition, paper ballots are available for each ward in all local libraries.

Anyone aged 16 years and over who lives in the Falkirk Council area can vote and each resident has three votes for small grants and three votes for place-based capital grants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are asked to select the top three projects they would like to see funded within the ward they live for small grants and the top three for place-based capital grants.