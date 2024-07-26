Public asked by Falkirk Council how to spend £300k on Callendar Park and Kinneil Estate
Callendar Park in Falkirk and Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness have each been allocated £150,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Now Falkirk Council wants local residents to prioritise how the money will be spent to improve both green spaces before the end of March next year.
There are three options for Callendar Park with the two projects receiving the most votes each getting £75,000.
The options are:
-
Enhancements to the west end of the loch: improving the area around the pier.
-
Improving access within the Park: upgrading entrances and pathways.
-
Boosting biodiversity: introducing pollinator-friendly plants and creating bug hotels.
It will be slightly different at Kinneil where funding will be distributed with £70,000 for the most popular option, £50,000 for the second, and £30,000 for the third.
The three options are:
- Improving access within the Estate: upgrading car parks and footpaths.
- Enhancing the Main Drive: planting avenue trees and improving the paddock wall.
- Boosting biodiversity: introducing pollinator-friendly plants and creating bug hotels.
Councillor Paul Garner, depute leader of the council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to directly influence the improvements in these much loved parks. I encourage everyone to take part in the vote and help us decide how best to improve Kinneil Estate and Callendar Park for the enjoyment of all residents."
Voting is now open on the council’s consultation platform Participate + and votes can be cast for Callander Park until August 11 and for Kinneil Estate until August 25.
